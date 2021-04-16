Ubisoft has announced its return to E3 this year by declaring it will be holding an Ubisoft Forward event during this year's festivities on June 12.

Details are, naturally, light for the moment with the announcement simply reading "Stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world." However, we can speculate that we might see some more info on games like Far Cry 6 (if it's not already out by then) Riders Republic and perhaps a little on Rainbow Six: Quarantine/Parasite (or whatever it ends up being called) as well. Don't forget, Ubisoft also have a Star Wars game in the works, so maybe there'll be a smidge more on that too.

We don't have too long to find out, as the Ubisoft Forward event will be broadcast live on June 12 at 8pm UK time. E3 2021 is scheduled to take place between June 12 and June 15 with Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom and more also expected at the show.