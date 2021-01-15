Ubisoft has announced that extreme sports multiplayer game Riders Republic has been delayed into later this year.

In a message to fans on the game's website and social media, development team Ubisoft Annecy said "Today, we want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year. This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players."

The "massively multiplayer playground" title was originally set to launch in February and will see players take off in up-to-50 player races across several national parks from across the US on a range of extreme sports including mountain biking, snowboarding, skis, wingsuits and much more. Ubisoft Annecy were previously behind the similarly-themed winter sports title Steep.

No new specific date was given for the title, but Riders Republic should be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC later this year.