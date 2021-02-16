UPDATED 12:05pm GMT: Ubisoft has denied that the game will be known as Rainbow Six Parasite, but has confirmed that a new official name for Rainbow Six Quarantine will be announced soon.

In a statement given to Eurogamer, a spokesperson for Ubisoft said "While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, 'Parasite' is only a placeholder that our internal teams use."

"Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon."

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS: Rainbow Six Parasite may be the new name for Rainbow Six Quarantine, if images found uploaded to the PlayStation Network are anything to go by.

The images were uncovered by Multiplayer First following a tip from dataminers ORBISPatches that new files relating to the upcoming shooter were uploaded to the PlayStation Network. The files, the site says, make up part of the game's "initial launch patch" and include new artwork with the new title and logo, as well as a control map for those using a PlayStation Vita for a Remote Play function.

The images and title are yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft at the time of writing, although the company's CEO Yves Guillemot did say just last week during an investor call that the game's previous name was "something we are evaluating" in regards to a question on releasing a game with the name 'Quarantine' whilst in the midst of a global pandemic.

On the name, this new Rainbow Six entry is said to be a new standalone title based on a previous Rainbow Six: Siege PvE event called Outbreak and will see up to three players using tactics and their squad shooting skills to take on an alien parasite before it infects the world.

We'll update you should we hear official confirmation on the new title, for now Rainbow Six Quarantine/Rainbow Six Parasite is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC later this year.