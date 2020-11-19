Ubisoft's upcoming first-person-shooter Far Cry 6 might have had its release date leaked as coming out on or around May 26, if a listing on the Microsoft Store is anything to go by.

The game—said to feature "Far Cry's biggest playground yet"— was originally scheduled for a February 2021 release when it was first announced back in July, but was later pushed to the vague next fiscal year thanks to production challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could have put it any time after April 2021. Now, as spotted by our friends at Xbox Achievements, the listing on the Microsoft Store appears to narrow that date down further, with a May 26 date currently listed at the time of writing.

It's far from the first game to have its release date spotted on a console holder's store of late, with PlayStation 4 exclusive Deathloop and Xbox's Call of The Sea both having their respective release dates show up on their store pages just hours before an official announcement was made in the last week alone. Can we expect an official announcement from Ubisoft imminently for this one too? We'll have to wait and see.

Far Cry 6 is currently set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.