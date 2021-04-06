The Entertainment Software Association has officially unveiled its plans to hold a virtual E3 this year, declaring that the event will take place slightly earlier than previous reports had pegged, between June 12 and June 15 of this year.

In a press release announcing the news, the ESA confirmed that several publishers have already signed up for the show, including Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media and "more to come" who will be "showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans" with the body promising the event's content will be available to everyone online free of charge. There'll be more details including how to tune in to the event from home closer to the time.

Notable by their absence is Sony, with the PlayStation platform holder's name currently not listed as taking part (for what it's worth, they skipped the event in 2019 and declared they intended to skip 2020 several months prior.) For now we'll have to wait and see if they or indeed anyone else ends up joining in or decides to hold a show of their own later this Summer.

E3 2020 was of course, cancelled last year following the worldwide global coronavirus pandemic.