The newly redubbed Lucasfilm Games has announced that it is entering into an agreement with Ubisoft to collaborate on an all-new open world Star Wars game to be developed by the latter's Ubisoft Massive studio, previously responsible for The Division series.

As revealed by Wired, the game will see Julian Gerighty—who was director of The Division 2 and The Crew—as creative director, though it's noted it's still early days with Massive still said to be recruiting for the project.

Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot also gave a statement on the partnership, saying "The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."

The title will mark the first mainline (not counting VR and Lego titles) Star Wars game not developed by EA's Star Wars division in eight years, despite an exclusivity agreement with EA to produce games for the franchise that was supposedly originally slated to last ten years.

No word has been given as to the status of that agreement, although EA are apparently free to continue to create Star Wars games going forward, and Lucasfilm Games intend to also seek other partners in the future too. Senior Vice President of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney Sean Shoptaw told Wired: "EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward, but we did feel like there's room for others.

The title marks the second big announcement since the rebranding of Lucasfilm Games, with the company also announcing a partnership with Bethesda and MachineGames to create a new Indiana Jones game just yesterday.