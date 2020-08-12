Halo Infinite will no longer launch later this year for Xbox Series X, PC, and Xbox One, because 343 Industries has delayed development of the game.

“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” began the statement supplied by Chris Lee, studio head at 343 Industries. When the game’s campaign was revealed in the latest Xbox Games Showcase, it was largely derided for its “flat” art direction and the apparent staleness of its features and mechanics. 343 Industries employees responded individually to the criticism, and agreed that the game needed to “live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered.”

Lee continued to express that “multiple factors” caused this change of course, including the pandemic’s impact on industries around the world. Although this leaves a rather large hole in the Xbox Series X lineup, pushing the game to its intended holiday launch would not have been “sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game.”

Microsoft and 343 Industries have had a bit of a time of it, with the multiplayer mode revealed through a leak from a British retailer, and a possible plot point spoiled through a toy. However, this opportunity to slow down and refocus on what will make Halo Infinite “the most ambitious Halo game ever” will let the team balance work and their personal lives effectively and healthily.

Halo Infinite will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021.

