Halo Infinite might launch with a free-to-play multiplayer mode (via PCGamesN).

This tidbit was revealed through a listing for the game on British and Irish retailer, Smyths. Expectedly, the listing is now longer claiming that there is a free-to-play multiplayer mode, but it is an interesting development. Neither 343 Industries nor Microsoft have made mention of the multiplayer elements of Halo Infinite, and it seems like Smyths let the cat out of the bag.

In the Xbox Games Showcase, the campaign was criticised for its “flat” visuals and the apparent lack of innovation from the last Halo entry. With regard to the former, 343 Industries admitted that there is “work to do” following fan feedback. In any event, we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode.

Halo Infinite will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.



