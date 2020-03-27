Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, has published a statement on how the teams and their development projects have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic (via WccfTech).

Like Phil Spencer, Booty advocated for the power that games possess for community and connection during difficult times, and said the studios are “committed to delivering the highest quality... games for our global community of players.” However, the pandemic is unprecedented, and Microsoft’s “top priority” is taking care of its teams. “Each studio is facing unique challenges and constraints depending on its particular location, and many of our external development partners around the world are similarly affected,” he explained. “We are supporting our studio leaders to make the right decisions for their teams and their individual games during this challenging time.”

This may mean that games like Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Tell Me Why, and Halo Infinite might not be ready in time for their release dates. 343 Industries shared its own statement earlier this week, and explained that its employees are “adapting and getting creative to make sure they can do their best” while working from home.

“What does that mean for MCC PC and Halo Infinite? We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better. Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life,” it said. It is hoped that the teams working on the numerous Xbox One and Series X games stay safe in these critical circumstances.

