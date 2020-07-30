Halo Infinite will “live up to the legacy” of the series, and 343 Industries communicated that criticism of the game’s latest reveal has been heard loud and clear.



Shown off in the Xbox Games Showcase, Halo Infinite has received negative comments regarding its “flat” art direction and the apparent inertia of its mechanics and features since the last entry to the series. Xbox said that what we saw of the game was in fact a work-in-progress build, and the game is very different now. However, narrative experience director Dan Chosich explained that the developer has understood where fans are coming from, in a reply on Twitter.

“I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it’s like to have expectations built [and] feel let down. I want you to know your voice matters [and] is heard,” said Chosich. “You’re not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that.” At the time of writing, Chosich’s statement had been liked by a number of 343 Industries employees, including the game’s associate creative director.

In addition, Xbox head of marketing Aaron Greenberg intimated that the game might have been affected by the limitations of the pandemic, in a recent interview. “Listen, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s July, we’re far from Holiday, you’re seeing a work-in-progress game,” he told Inside Gaming. “With that said, you probably watched the stream in 1080p maybe, so we have put up a 4K/60 on demand and I’d say one, go back and look at the game in 4K/60.”

“It’s very difficult to show the full power and graphic fidelity of what Xbox Series X will be able to deliver for you over a stream. Go back and look at it in 4K/60,” he continued. “The other thing I’ll say is it is a work in progress, so what you’re seeing today… and I can tell you, because we see build check-ins every week, and they make progress every week. Between now and Holiday it’s just going to get better and better. That said, I thought it looked great.”

Halo Infinite comes to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.

