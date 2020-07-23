Halo Infinite, the upcoming game from 343 Industries, was shown off in Microsoft’s July showcase—on the whole, showcase present an ideal opportunity to show things off, so that makes sense.

In a refreshing approach, the presentation opened with a generous segment of gameplay, and it looks—with stretches of dusty green, pine trees, and ramp-hopping Warthogs—like a return to a more classic, Halo: Combat Evolved-era brightness.

Check out the gameplay trailer:

The game’s map is apparently twice the size of the last two games—Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians—combined, and it looks as though you’ll be given a greater freedom of approach here than ever before.

In an interview with IGN, studio head Chris Lee spoke about Halo Infinite being the last standalone Halo for the next ten years: “We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. There isn’t a fixed date, but it will presumably launch alongside the Xbox Series X this November.