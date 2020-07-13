Far Cry 6 has been officially announced, with a male or female playable protagonist “in the most expansive Far Cry playground to date.”

Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward presentation, the game was leaked through a listing on PlayStation Hong Kong. Cheekily, Ubisoft responded that Anton Castillo, the villain of Far Cry 6, was not pleased with this outcome, and the trailers that debuted in the event show the dictator is a shrewd and calculating individual. Played by Giancarlo Esposito, the man rules the tropical island of Yara with an iron fist. He promises prosperity will return to the paradise, but his ambition comes at a cost to those who get in his way.

“As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza,” read the description of the upcoming action game. “You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez, to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition.”

There will be shadowy jungles, sprawling urban environments, and beautiful seashores to explore, which will look twice as nice on the next-generation of hardware. A “surprising” array of weapons, vehicles, and animal companions are available for the player to employ, for however you like to play.

Far Cry 6 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia on February 18, 2021. Watch the cinematic trailer below.