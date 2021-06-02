Publisher-developer SNK Corporation has announced that it will be delaying upcoming beat-em-up The King of Fighters XV out of its original projected 2021 date and into the first quarter of 2022.

In an official press release, producer Yasuyuki Oda elaborated: "The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan. We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product’s quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window."

"We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on KOF XV as we draw closer to its release."

The latest entry in the long running series had broken cover in a big way this year, and had been busy spending most of 2021 revealing its roster of fighters including the return of series favourite Terry Bogard. Alas, it looks like beat-em-up fans will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on The King of Fighters XV, which still doesn't have offically confirmed platforms at the time of writing but now hopes to launch in "Q2 2022".