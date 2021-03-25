SNK has dropped in a couple more fighter reveals for upcoming brawler The King of Fighters XV since we last checked in, including two characters with a long history with the franchise making their triumphant return.

This week's reveal is Yashiro Nanakase, who's appearing in a numbered KOF title for the first time in 19 years since King of Fighters 2002. One of the 'Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi, Nankase favours speed and power, striking his opponents with a flurry of fast-moving and hard hitting punches.

Last week meanwhile saw SNK confirm the return of Terry Bogard following his brother's Andy's reveal the week prior. Arguably the most famous face on the roster, he'll be joining his brother and Joe Higashu to make up 'Team Fatal Fury' in the game's 3 on 3 team battle modes which will be a part of this latest iteration of the series.

Check out trailers for both Yashiro and Terry below. The King of Fighters XV still hasn't formally revealed which platforms it'll launch on just yet, but is expected to release later this year.