SNK has dropped the first character trailer for upcoming beat-em-up The King of Fighters XV showing off the moves of Shun'ei in action.

Shun'ei was introduced in the previous title, The King of Fighters XIV as one of the current series protagnists and makes his return here sporting a natty pair of headphones and making good use of his combination of fists where one hand has the power to control fire and the other the power of water.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Platforms are still to be formally announced, but SNK has promised more information next week while The King of Fighters XV is expected to land later this year.