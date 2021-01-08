SNK has released the official reveal trailer for its upcoming beat-em-up King of Fighters XV as part of a video presentation that was delayed from earlier this week, giving us our first glimpse at the latest entry in the veteran series.

Creative Director Eisuke Ogura also gave us some more details during the digital presentation on what we can expect from the game, saying "We're focusing on keeping the series' staple of being fast-paced while also adding elements to make it more exciting." Ogura also revealed that the studio is already at the stage where they're focused on "brushing up features and optimising the game."

Though platforms were still to be confirmed, Ogura did reveal the team were on course to have the game ready to ship this year, and added that another new trailer will be released for the game next week and, further down the line, an animated short directed by Fatal Fury: The Movie director Masami Obari that'll reveal the game's theme song.

Finally, SNK also mentioned during the broadcast that they'll be releasing a new version of the previous title in the series that'll include all the DLC in King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition on the PlayStation 4, which is available right now in Europe and on January 20 in North America, and you can check out a trailer for that as well as the one for King of Fighters XV below.