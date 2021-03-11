Upcoming beat-em-up The King of Fighters XV has been diligently revealing its character roster over the last couple of months, with the latest addition confirmed today by developer SNK Corporation as Yuri Sakazaki.

The younger sister of longtime King of Fighters character Ryo, she's had a lengthy tenure in her own right in the franchise, with the 'Wild Flying Swallow' first appearing as far back as the Art of Fighting games that spawned the long running KOF series.

Speaking of siblings, last week saw the reveal of Andy Bogard, younger brother of Terry Bogard who've both appeared in Fatal Fury games as well as the KOF series. There's no word yet if Terry—arguably the most famous KOF character given his recent appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate—will be appearing alongside his brother in the latest game.

For now, check out Yuri and Andy's character trailers below. The King of Fighters XV is scheduled to release on to-be-confirmed platforms later this year.