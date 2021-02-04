SNK is continuing its reveal of the character roster for upcoming beat-em-up The King of Fighters XV, with Iori Yagami the next to be showcased.

One of the longer-tenured fighters in the series, Iori first made his debut in The King of Fighters '95 and is generally considered an antagonist and rival character in his appearances. He certainly seems to be a following a similar anti-hero vibe here, with a delightful evil laugh before performing a painful looking move on his opponent.

Iori is the fourth fighter to get a character video in as many weeks, following Shun'ei and Meitenkun last month. As we missed last week's we'll include them here too—Benimaru Nikaido dates back even further than Iori having featured in the first title of the series: The King of Fighters 94.

The King of Fighters XV still doesn't have confirmed platforms yet, but is in development with an expected release pencilled in for later this year. You can check out both character trailers below.