Super Smash Bros.’ creator Masahiro Sakurai expressed that his next game will be a “total blank slate” after Ultimate is complete (via Nintendo Life).

The latest fighter to be welcomed to the game was Byleth, of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The mercenary-turned-professor rounded out the last of the DLC additions, and then Sakurai announced that another six characters are coming to Ultimate in the new Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Recently, development has run into problems due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and the director explained that it is “particularly difficult to meet with partners who are faraway.” This has slowed the pace slightly, but Sakurai is still looking optimistically towards the future of his current game and his next game.

“Right now, all I can think about is producing DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After I finish that, though, it’s a total blank slate,” he said in the latest issue of Famitsu. If you ask me, I think Sakurai should schedule a seriously long vacation somewhere warm and sunny. His dedication to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is admirable and he deserves to relax!

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could turn his focus to Kid Icarus or Kirby, having contributed as a key member of the development team on those series in the past. Another Super Smash Bros. entry might not be so likely, because Sakurai confirmed that Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be the last DLC for the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

