Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will introduce six new fighters to the incredibly successful crossover fighting game, announced director Masahiro Sakurai today.

Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses rounds off the first lot of DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, tailing after Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, Banjo and Kazooie, Hero from Dragon Quest, and Joker from Persona 5. The core game features over 80 playable characters, and we knew that we’d even more DLC fighters in a second Pass, but Sakurai revealed that there will be six battlers in the next expansion.

The six have been decided, so there isn’t much use in petitioning or pleading with Sakurai to add your nearest and dearest. Movie and TV characters are out of the question, so the game’s director will be picking and choosing from established video games. Before Byleth was revealed, plenty thought it would be Arle from Puyo Puyo. A few thought it could be 2B from Nier Automata, and Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series was a front runner for a time. Sakurai has also said that the characters to be added must be family-friendly, so perhaps the mafia member won’t receive a letter in the post. Still, it’s quite intriguing that six characters will be coming to the game, and we have lots of time to speculate what their identities are.

The second Pass is in development, and Sakurai expressed his regret that the DLC will go on sale before the developers are able to show off what it contains. He hoped that this wouldn’t dissuade players, as it was the same situation for the first Pass.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will go live for pre-purchasing on January 28. Those who do pre-purchase will get an Ancient Soldier costume for the Mii Swordfighter, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This costume is only available through pre-purchasing, and won’t be added to the game separately like other costumes.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for Nintendo Switch.

