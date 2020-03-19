Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s development may encounter issues owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic (via Nintendo Life).

Speaking in his regular column for Famitsu, director Masahiro Sakurai expressed his concerns that work on the incredibly popular fighting game may be put on hold. “Restrictions are also being put on business travel. It’s particularly difficult to meet with partners who are faraway. For example, Nintendo is headquartered in Kyoto, right? In this regard, it’s quite difficult for us to visit other companies,” he explained. He added that “key parties were not able to get together” about a planned presentation on the next fighter in the Fighter’s Pass DLC. The meeting has not been rescheduled.

If a developer were to contract coronavirus, Sakurai expects that “all of our buildings would be shut down” and “development would have to be halted entirely.” As a result, he is not keen to announce anything new for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because there is

“a high probability of development not proceeding as scheduled.” Imaginably, this is a very tense time for the team, and it is hoped that they stay safe and healthy and that the community appreciates their situation.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch.