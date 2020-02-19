The future of the Smash series is up in the air, as Masahiro Sakurai said that there are no plans for another game after Ultimate (via Nintendo Life).

These comments came in the latest Famitsu column written by the game’s dedicated director. Translations of the leaked content claim that the six extra characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2 will be the final DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As a result, one could assume that Nintendo considers Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be done and dusted, so it will focus on other projects. In the column, it is stated that neither Sakurai nor Nintendo have intentions to develop a new Smash game at the moment. In spite of this, each extra fighter “extends” Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bit by bit, and Sakurai is going to “give it his all” to the new Fighters Pass.

Of course, this is leaked content, and we should take these conclusions with a pinch of salt. The first Super Smash Bros. game came out in 1999, and it seems strange to stop one of the company’s most popular and most lucrative series. Sakurai works incredibly hard on the games, and it’s possible that the esteemed director is taking a break for some sorely deserved R&R. Additionally, Nintendo was the one who decided the next six fighters, not Sakurai. He knows there are a lot of sword fighters in Smash, but it’s out of his hands. Still, it is fun to guess. Arle? Falinks? Kazuma Kiryu?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for Nintendo Switch.

