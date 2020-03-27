Sony is “carefully monitoring the risk of delays” to its games in development at first party and partner studios, as stated in a note published to its official website (via WccfTech).

As a result of the pandemic, the production schedule of games have been altered: post-launch extras for Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be postponed; Camel101’s Those Who Remain has been pushed to June; and physical copies of Resident Evil 3 Remake may not reach players on launch day. Sony iterated that it is not expecting its game and network services to be affected with similar issues within this fiscal year.

Nevertheless, it communicated that it is assessing the “risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.” The two big games that may be impacted by a delay are The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. The former has been delayed once already, however, that decision was borne out of a need for more time to “finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.”

The type of delay that would arise from the current circumstances will be sourced from issues while working remotely, like the delay to Wastelanders for Fallout 76. On the other hand, Ghost of Tsushima is set to release in summer, and that game may slip by the possible problems caused by the pandemic.

ere’s hoping the coronavirus is contained in the coming months. Not really for games that might be delayed, but more for the fact that the pandemic sucks.