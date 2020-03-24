Camel101’s Those Who Remain will be delayed into June 2020, as a result of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (via Push Square).

The psychological thriller title was initially set for a launch date of May 15, but publisher Wired Productions informed those who are excited for Those Who Remain that this date has now changed. “Due to several offices, including our main HQ, and those of our developers and partners closing or moving to remote working, we've had to change the release dates of some versions of Deliver Us the Moon and Those Who Remain,” it announced through Twitter.

Set in the fictional town of Dormont, Washington, the protagonist Edward Turner is trapped between dimensions, searching for a woman who has gone missing. Sounds familiar? Sort of. Dormont is doused in darkness, and in the shadows hide humanoid beings with glowing eyes. They hate the light, though they’ll stand inert and silent, until Turner gets too close.

In addition, there are doors to a mirror dimension wherein the laws of gravity work in a new way. The player’s path might be blocked by something that’s too heavy to move, but if they go through one of the doors, it might be light enough for them to lift it and return to continue their path.

Those Who Remain comes to PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in June 2020. Watch the announcement trailer below.



