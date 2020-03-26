Shipments of Resident Evil 3 Remake physical copies may be held up in Europe due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (via Twinfinite).

The possible problems will not affect the worldwide release of the game, but the distribution of physical editions will likely encounter the freightage restrictions across countries that were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. “We are closely following official regulations to ensure we are prioritising the safety of our fans, employees, and partners,” said Capcom in an official statement. Shipments will be delivered “once local import conditions allow” and the company advises those who want a physical copy of the Remake to inquire with their local retailer. “We will do our best to keep you updated on major changes, and thank you for your patience,” concluded Capcom.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes to the PlayStation 4 on April 3.