Sucker Punch Productions finally revealed Ghost of Tsushima’s release date, and brought along a new story trailer for the upcoming samurai epic (via PlayStation Blog).

“With Tsushima on the brink of destruction, Jin Sakai must sacrifice everything to defeat the ruthless Mongol invaders and protect what’s left of his home and people. As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he is forced to set aside samurai traditions and become a new kind of warrior,” reads the description. The trailer is simply stunning, and shows off the game’s cinematic influences, open world, and stealth combat. Lots of people theorised that Ghost of Tsushima would be a next-generation exclusive for the PlayStation 5, however, it seems that won’t be the case. The game will arrive on the PlayStation 4 on June 26, 2020.

In addition, there are three editions of Ghost of Tsushima that are up for grabs. Priced at $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of the game along with the Hero of Tsushima skin set, which provides an additional in-game horse, saddle, mask, sword, and armor set for Jin, the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one extra technique point, a digital mini art book, the director’s commentary, and a Samurai PS4 dynamic theme.

The Special Edition offers a physical copy of the game, a steelbook case, a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one extra technique point, the director’s commentary, and the digital mini art book, also for $69.99. Finally, the Collector’s Edition comes with a physical copy of the game and all of the aforementioned goodies, as well as a replica mask with display stand, a sashimono, a furoshiki, a physical art book, and a world map printed on cloth. This will set you back $169.99, but to be honest, the mask does look cool.

All of these editions also come with a Jin avatar, a digital mini soundtrack featuring select songs from the game, and a Jin PS4 dynamic theme based on the box art. Last but not least, pre-orders for Ghost of Tsushima are live on the PlayStation Store.

Ghost of Tsushima comes to the PlayStation 4 on June 26, 2020. Watch the new story trailer below.