Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update has been delayed once again, moving its launch date to April 14 (via Fextralife).

“We’re humbled to have such an incredible community that has stuck with us through ups and downs,” it continued. “It means the world to us, especially in times like this.” Wastelanders will add new questlines, NPCs, and factions to the massively multiplayer online nuclear badlands, something that the game sorely needs. It can get awful lonesome out there in Appalachia, and some players pretended to be NPCs to help out newcomers. Other players built Deathclaw mazes and hoarded toilet paper.

Fallout 76 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

