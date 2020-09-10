Ubisoft has updated fans on the progress of upcoming pirate game Skull & Bones, letting fans know that the game's undergone a few changes since it was last seen.

The update comes from the game's new Creative Director Elisabeth Pellen (confirming rumours from last month that she had taken over the team) who opened the blog post by thanking fans for their patience and confirming that "production on Skull & Bones has been in full swing with a new vision. Our teams at Ubisoft Singapore are fully committed to launching the game, as well as supporting it for many years to come."

However, fans shouldn't expect to see the game anytime soon, with Pellen confirming the game definitely won't be at this evening's Ubisoft Forward event at 8PM UK time. In addressing the game's recent delays, Pellen said "We simply needed more time. We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges."

"These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game. Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time."

So it sounds like the game will essentially be getting a re-reveal —perhaps not too dissimilar to other Ubisoft property Gods & Monsters, which became Immortals Fenyx Rising and incidentally, we will be seeing during tonight's showcase. As for Skull & Bones, Pellen says the team is "proud of the work" they've done so far on the game, and promise fans they'll see more "at our comeback next year."