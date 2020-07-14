Skull & Bones, the piratical open-world game from Ubisoft, is apparently still in development and got a new creative director to boot.

According to anonymous sources speaking to VGC, former editorial vice-president Elisabeth Pellen is now charting the course for Skull & Bones as its creative director. Additionally, the game has done away with a “premium box model” in favour of an evolving and live service structure. This will let world events be triggered by players, and the game will focus on cultivating a community of corsairs. Whether or not it’s got its “narrative campaign” for solo scallywags is unknown. The live elements suggests that it’s going to be a free-to-play title, but this isn’t explicitly mentioned in the report.

Skull & Bones was in fact revealed in 2017, and was pitching towards a launch in 2018. It was besieged by delays, and news about the game has been few and far between. Its Twitter account has been silent since its last delay was broadcast in May, but with the new consoles’ launch approaching, perhaps we’ll get an update about Skull & Bones soon.

Skull & Bones is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.