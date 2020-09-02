Ubisoft has announced that it will be holding its next Ubisoft Forward event next week and will be showing off some more of its upcoming titles during the livestream on September 10.

The announcement for the event states that the publisher will be featuring updates from the teams behind Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and Rainbow Six: Siege and also confirms the weekend's news that Gods & Monsters has indeed been renamed to Immortals Fenyx Rising, with that game also set to heavily feature during the showcase alongside "more yet-to-be-revealed surprises."

The Ubisoft Forward event kicks off at 12:00pm PDT - around 8pm BST - on September 10 and those who login to their Ubisoft account to tune in on the official Ubisoft website can also claim in-game rewards for For Honor, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs Legion the longer they watch - check out more details in the video below and rest assured we'll cover all the juciest reveals here on Videogamer after the event.