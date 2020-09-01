A listing spotted on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has seemingly outed a new name for Ubisoft's forthcoming Gods & Monsters game from Ubisoft, with the game now going under the moniker Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

The listing was spotted by Gematsu, who also note that the title is rated for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and is likely to be revealed at the next Ubisoft Forward event which was announced at the end of the previous event back in July, and as per the company's most recent earnings call is expected to take place at some point later this month.

The game was originally unveiled during Ubisoft's E3 conference in 2019 and has gone through somewhat of a turbulent time after being delayed alongside Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six: Quarantine back in October of last year. It then, as per a report from Eurogamer, saw a year-old build of the title accidentally leaked on Google Stadia where Ubisoft confirmed in a statement it would be changing the game's name before release.

Until that Ubisoft Forward, we'll have to wait and see; and rest assured we'll update you when we find out.