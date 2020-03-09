Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX reigns supreme in the UK physical sales charts, shunting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from its pride of place (via GamesIndustry.biz).

It debuted at number one, joining Switch titles like Minecraft, which is in seventh place, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe in eighth place, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 in tenth place. Expectedly, Nintendo shows off its strength with its first-party games, and the Pokémon series is going to be its golden goose in 2020. Pokémon Sword & Shield will be getting The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLCs, which will offer two new areas and a whole lot of legacy Pokémon. And, though it was off to a shaky start, Pokémon Home generated almost $2 million in user spending in its first week in the wild.

In short, it’s a good time to be a Pokémon player. Moreover, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX pushed Modern Warfare from pole position, and the shooty-bang-explosion game has now dropped to second place. That’s impressive, given that Rescue Team DX is a platform-exclusive and a remake of two spinoff titles in the Pokémon series (it’s worth bearing in mind that these charts don’t include digital sales data).

The last game in the Mystery Dungeon series was Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon for the Nintendo 3DS, and Rescue Team DX has surpassed that game’s debut sales by almost 40 per cent. In other news, Grand Theft Auto 5 snags third place, then FIFA 20 in fourth place, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in fifth place. the business simulation Two Point Hospital has fallen from second place to sixth place with a 69 per cent decrease in sales week-on-week. March will be picking up the pace towards the end of the month, with Ori and the Will of the Wisps on March 11, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal on March 20.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is out now on Nintendo Switch.

