The battle royale for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is likely to launch in a “few weeks” time, according to sources that are close to the project (via VGC).

Rumours swirled that the soft reboot of Modern Warfare would be getting a battle royale mode as early as the summer of last year. The leaker alleged that this would be a standalone, free-to-play entry in the series. Then, the game’s beta had code that pertained to a battle royale, but that wasn’t outright evidence. Lots of things change from a beta to the final product. Yet, someone managed to glitch into a new lobby titled “Warzone,” showing customisable drop kits, a training mode, selectable weapons, Operators, and Barracks. And, someone else snagged the key art for “Warzone,” which got Activision in a right state, dealing copyright strikes all over the shop.

So. It’s kind of clear that Warzone is happening. But, when? Sources have told VGC that it is “at least a few weeks away” from its formal launch. Given that Call of Duty often updates on a Tuesday, we could guess that it would come to PC and consoles on March 10. Furthermore, the sources stated that the update would automatically unlock Warzone for those who own Modern Warfare, and Warzone would synchronise with the core game’s battle pass. And, the battle royale is a standalone entry to the series, which will be free-to-play but showing an option to purchase the “full version” of Modern Warfare.

Interesting. There are claims that the marketing campaign will kick off this week, so we’ll have to sit tight and see.

