Pokémon Home has been downloaded 1.3 million times and has generated $1.8 million in user spending in its launch week (via VGC).

The data comes from mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Its report states that Pokémon Home is pretty popular in the U.S., accounting for 34 per cent of total installs. Then, Japanese players take a 23 per cent slice of the pie, and the UK trails after with 5.7 per cent of all installs. The storage service is free, but offers a subscription service that comes with extras. These let the player hold 6,000 Pokémon in 200 boxes, place 10 critters in the Wonder Box, transfer from Pokémon Bank, and more. The plans are $2.99 for a 30-day subscription, $4.99 for a 90-day subscription, or $15.99 for an annual subscription.

Users are getting a bang for their buck, and the $1.8 million made in user spending constitutes 94.7 per cent of the publisher Niantic’s mobile revenue since the app’s launch. That isn’t counting the ludicrously lucrative Pokémon Go, which deems this total to be very impressive indeed. 40.8 per cent of it is sourced from American players, then 35.3 per cent from Japanese players, and 3.7 per cent from British players. “If the service continues to demonstrate financial viability, it may encourage publishers of other multiplatform games, particularly inventory-based titles such as MMORPGs, to consider implementing their own paid inventory services as additional revenue sources,” surmises Sensor Tower.

Pokémon Home is out now on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

