Two Point Hospital, the medical business simulation game, is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Said to be a spiritual successor to Bullfrog Productions’ Theme Hospital, the player must manage a hospital and ensure the business stays afloat as unique illnesses and conditions manifest in the reception. There is Light-Headedness (a light bulb instead of a head), Turtle Head (a turtle’s head on their human body), Mock Star (patients are Freddie Mercury impersonators), and Grey Anatomy (the colour is gone from the skin, making them washed out). Each game year, the hospital is ranked against its competitors dependent on its performance—the aesthetics of the building, curing the greatest number of people, being the leading research hospital for that year.

Sandbox Mode and The Superbug Initiative were added post-launch, and the latter offers co-op community challenges, with objectives that unlock unique in-game content. The console versions of Two Point Hospital will get these modes on March 31 as an automatic update, and the DLCs ‘Bigfoot’ and ‘Pebberley Island’ are included with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions for free.

Two Point Hospital is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.