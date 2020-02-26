There’s a Mass Effect mash-up pack for Minecraft now, and it offers 36 character skins, custom textures, Mass Effect-themed menus, and a Mass Effect 3 soundtrack mix (via Nintendo Life).

In a galaxy far far away, there was a special agent named Shepard. She touches a beacon left behind by an ancient alien race, and it gives her a vision of death and destruction enacted by the mysterious Reapers. Shepard must unite a fractured galaxy against this threat, and the final outcome of their collective fight is dependent on decisions that reverberate throughout the trilogy. Long story short, the three Mass Effect games are three good games, and they’re in sore need of a remaster or port to the Switch.

I guess this is good for the time being, though. The pack is available through the Minecraft Marketplace for the price of 990 Minecoins. There are skins for Aria T’Loak, EDI, Garrus, Jack (in her ME3 outfit, thankfully), Kaidan, Kasumi, Shepard, Tali, Wrex, and more. The gang’s all here! Additionally, there are Mass Effect-themed menus, a Mass Effect 3 soundtrack mix to make you feel like you’re on the brink of a breakdown again, and custom textures on iconic locations like the Mars Base Camp.

Minecraft is out now for iOS, PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.



