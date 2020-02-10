Doom Eternal will be treated to a lot of content after its launch, unlike Doom 2016, because id Software wants to give players of the prequel “what they’ve been asking us for.” (via PlayStation LifeStyle)

“We see hundreds and hundreds of thousand players continuing to play Doom 2016, and we’ve got nothing [for them]. They’ve asked for more DLC, they’ve asked for more ways to play, and honestly we got straight into the development of Doom Eternal and haven’t given them anything,” explained executive producer Marty Stratton in an interview with Official Xbox Magazine. In order to give the game the time it deserves, Doom Eternal was delayed into 2020. It was revealed that the team were “crunching pretty hard” on the game, and the extra time let id Software “fix a tonne more bugs” and focus on the “polishing, hardening of the back-end systems.”

There will be lots for players to look forward to in Doom Eternal, and in the months after its launch in March. “I’m really excited about things like Master Levels, and the DLC that we have, new challenges that we’ll be offering on a monthly or weekly basis,” said Stratton. “We’ll be continuing to support Battle Mode, adding Invasion, we’ve got so much that we want to do post-launch, really giving players what they’ve been asking us for, coming back for more of the game, and giving them some more variety in that experience.” In addition, Doom Eternal will not use an in-game shop and its cosmetic items will be unlockable through experience points. “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game—we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect,” stated creative director Hugo Martin.

Doom Eternal will be released for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 20, 2020.

