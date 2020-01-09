Pokémon Sword & Shield will receive Generation 1 Pokémon Slowpoke in a new update that sets the scene for two expansions to come (via Nintendo).

These two expansions are titled “The Isle of Armor” and “The Crown Tundra”, and will be released in the coming months. They will add over 200 Pokémon from previous entries in the series, and today, Game Freak revealed that one of these is the dopey Pokémon, Slowpoke. Its Galarian form has slipped and fallen face first in custard, but they’re working it, they’re fierce, and they’re an inspiration. The Pokémon will arrive in Wedgehurst Station as a stowaway from the Isle of Armor (and as part of a free software update that goes live today).

At the station, Pokémon Sword players will meet Poison type rival Klara whereas Pokémon Shield players will greet Psychic type rival Avery. These two characters are integral to the Isle of Armor storyline, and their appearance will likely sow the seeds for the expansion. Players will be able to try and capture the Galarian Slowpoke, and if successful, add them to their team. Galarian Slowpoke will evolve into Galarian Slowbro with an item found on the Isle of Armor. Or, it is able to evolve into Galarian Slowking with an item somewhere in the Crown Tundra.

That’s not all that is waiting for Pokémon Sword & Shield players. From today, Gigantamax Coalossal, Flapple, Appletun, and Lapras will be found more frequently in dens and Max Raid battles. Oh, and Pokémon Home is happening in February. That’s the extent of the update about the cloud connection system, but Game Freak promised that players will learn more soon.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch. Watch today's Pokémon Direct below.



