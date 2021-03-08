Capcom has given a date to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, confirming the latest entry in the spin-off series will launch on Nintendo Switch as well as PC this July.

The anime-flavoured RPG is a sequel to the 2016 Nintendo 3DS title Monster Hunter Stories, and sees you play a Rider investigating the mass disappearances of Rathalos from around the world. You'll be teaming up with a mysterious egg-holding Wyverian girl named Ena who seems to be familiar with your grandfather, a famed Monster Hunter known as Red.

The game will launch with a set of its own Amiibo based on Ena, Razewing Ratha and Tsukino, which will unlock a different special layered armour set in the game. There'll also be a special Kamura Garb armour if you link save data from Monster Hunter Rise.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches for Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9.