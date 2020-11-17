A Microsoft Store page for mystery adventure Call of the Sea has gone live, revealing that the game is set for release on December 8, 2020.

The game was first revealed back in May during Xbox's big Xbox Series X games reveal event, and is set in the 1930's South Pacific where protagonist Norah has crossed the ocean in search of her missing husband's expedition to a lush island paradise, before stumbling on the remains of a lost civilisation.

Also spotted on the Store listing is the fact the game will include Ray Tracing, 4K support and 120 FPS. Publisher Raw Fury is set to show off more of the game in a PC gameplay stream later today at about 5pm UK time, so expect to see more then. For now, check out a narrated gameplay trailer from Gamescom earlier this year below.

Call of the Sea is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on December 8, and it'll also be available via Xbox Game Pass.