Arkane Studios' time-warping first person shooter Deathloop looks set to release on May 21 of next year according to pre-order listings that popped up on the PlayStation Store in various regions overnight.

The listing first popped up on the New Zealand PlayStation Store last night, as spotted by our chums at PlayStation Trophies, and has since propagated to PlayStation Stores in other regions including our own one here in the UK as of this morning with the May release date. Also listed is a "Deluxe Edition" of the game, which will include the game and three weapon skins, a skin for each player character (Colt and Julliana), two trinkets that provide equippable buffs and the game's soundtrack.

Deathloop was first revealed at E3 2019, and was then confirmed as a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive before publisher Bethesda was purchased by Xbox earlier this year, though Deathloop's exclusivity will remain in place for the time being.

All this being said, Bethesda are yet to officially confirm the date, so be prepared for this to potentially change when we hear more or get official confirmation, presumably in the not-too-distant future now that the PlayStation 5 itself is out in the wild. Assuming the listing is correct, Deathloop launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021.