Ubisoft has announced during its second quarter earnings call last night that it was delaying upcoming games Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine into the next fiscal year beginning April 2021, and an in-development game based on the Avatar franchise into 2022.

The company cited the ongoing global pandemic and difficulties related to remote working as a result as the reason for the delay, saying (as per Video Games Chronicle) the extra time would allow them "to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by Covid-19". A subsequent follow-up call is said to have had Ubisoft's Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duget say that the studio intends to have both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine out by September 30, 2021.

It's not the first delay for Rainbow Six Quarantine, having also been one of the casualties when Ubisoft delayed Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods and Monsters (which later became Immortals: Fenyx Rising) last year. Far Cry 6 meanwhile was revealed back in July and was originally set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and PC in Feburary of 2021.

The as-yet untitled Avatar project has been in development at The Division studio Ubisoft Massive Entertainment since 2017 with the last we heard on it being around this time last year. Of course, the ongoing global pandemic also delayed sequel movie Avatar 2 into December 16 2022, so it at least isn't the only property in the franchise to suffer a similar fate.