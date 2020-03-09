Activision is teasing an announcement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, because a countdown has appeared on the Classified tab (via VG247).

This Classified tab was brought in with Season 2, and when selected, showed a padlock. Rumours swirled that a battle royale mode would be added some time in Season 2, seeing that a group of soldiers jumped from a plane into a ring of smoke in its trailer. Then, a player glitched themselves into a lobby for “Warzone,” and this work-in-progress menu offered them customisable drop kits, a training mode, selectable weapons, and a link to the store. Also, sources told VGC that there is a battle royale mode happening, and that it would touch down on March 10 as a free-to-play download titled, “Warzone.”

Coincidentally, this countdown on the Classified tab ends on March 10 at 3.00pm GMT. Is it Warzone? Almost certainly. A gameplay video of the upcoming mode is doing the rounds, showing off a never-before-seen map wherein 150 players will duke it out in solo, duo, or trio teams. In addition, Plunder is a new in-game currency that is earned through killing enemy players, bounty hunt missions, and conquering areas on the map. This Plunder lets players purchase respawn tokens, killstreaks and gear from “Buy Stations” dotted around the map.

This countdown will end a little earlier than the expected patch time for Modern Warfare, which suggests that the incoming patch will be a big one. Still, Infinity Ward and Activision haven’t said anything concrete about a Warzone mode, but the publisher was issuing copyright strikes to those who had snagged key art. All will be revealed tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

