Someone’s lifted the lid on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, and there’s a full gameplay video showing players what to expect from the free-to-play Warzone (via VGC).

The video appeared on the YouTube channel Chaos, and although it was removed, it’s now popped up again elsewhere. Such is the way of the internet. Warzone—that’s its official title—will be a standalone game and offer two modes in the battle royale matches; one with respawns and one without. Solo, duo and trio teams will be possible, with a maximum of 150 players in each battle from launch. Also, the Gulag is a second chance for those players who have been eliminated. They’ll be pitted against another player in a gunfight, and whoever wins gets to come back to life in the match.

“The game is fast,” said Chaos in the gameplay video. “I know you’re going to think the opposite of that, with 150 people, with this map which is absolutely massive… but the way they have the gas coming in and the way that the rotation works with the circles… the whole game feels fast. It does not feel like a long, drawn-out ordeal.” The battle royale map will use never-before-seen environments as well as classic areas like Broadcast, Overgrown, Scrapyard and Terminal. Players will traverse the map on foot, but there are quad bikes, trucks and choppers to be claimed. Additionally, armour is unlike the battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and will be picked up in plates rather than helmets and body armour.

Moreover, a player’s Plunder will let them purchase respawn tokens, killstreaks and gear from “Buy Stations.” This is a new in-game currency that is generated from actions like eliminating enemies or completing missions that include bounty hunts and capturing points on the map. Apparently, if a player is holding Plunder when they are eliminated, their currency may be looted by another player. Teams will be able to revive fallen players with Plunder at “Buy Stations,” if they are not successful in the Gulag, and cross-play is a possibility.

The release date for Warzone is said to be March 10. As aforementioned, the battle royale is a standalone download and players won’t need Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get stuck in. However, there are benefits, because those who own the main game are able to get the custom cosmetics on offer in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

