Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 launches today with an all-new Battle Pass, new ribbons, new challenges, and a familiar face in a familiar place (via Activision).

“In Season Two, Al-Qatala agents have stolen a Soviet nuclear warhead and smuggled it into the city of Verdansk. Combined with previously obtained chemical gas, Al-Qatala is determined to cut off Verdansk from the rest of the world,” read the description for Season 2. “On the brink of a global catastrophe, Captain Price sends in Ghost to track down the location of the warhead and lead key Operators before it’s too late.”

Returning from Modern Warfare 2, the Rust map will be available for Standard Multiplayer and Gunfight modes. We had an inkling that the classic would make a comeback in the reboot of Modern Warfare, and this confirmation may mean that Shipment and Terminal might be on their way, too. Additionally, the Atlas Superstore map is available for Standard Multiplayer from today, as well as the Zhokov Boneyard map for Ground War and the Bazaar map for Gunfight. Gunfight Tournaments are a limited time opportunity to show the other teams who is the top dog, and a Call of Duty League ruleset playlist offers the chance to play like the pros.

As the second season progresses, players will also get the Khandor Hideout map for Standard Multiplayer, but Infinity Ward is keeping mum about the map for now. There will be new modes: Demolition and Infected Ground War. The former asks two teams to attack or destroy bomb sites within the time limit to win the round, and the latter will pit Survivors against Infected, with Infected players getting limited gear but increased agility. And, the final mode is NVG Reinforce, which mixes elements of Domination with Search & Destroy, all in a night’s work.

Furthermore, the second season’s Battle Pass boasts new Special Ops missions, new Operator Missions, two free weapons, and players are able to earn up to 300 Call of Duty points, calling cards, weapon charms, and more. Finally, new Trials are on their way, like ATV Races, Fire in the Hole, Price’s Alley, and Behind Enemy Lines.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out on October 25 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.