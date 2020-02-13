Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could be getting a battle royale mode and it could be coming very soon, given that a player managed to glitch into a never-before-seen lobby (via Eurogamer).

Les jeux sont faits. ARedWerewolf on Reddit posted screenshots of a new lobby, titled “Warzone.” There appears to be customisable drop kits, a training mode, selectable weapons, Operators, Barracks, and the link to the in-game store. A different player wrangled key art of “Call of Duty: Warzone,” which is in the process of being scrubbed from social media through copyright strikes. So, it seems that the speculation about a standalone battle royale mode is reaching its D-Day.

Let’s rewind. Firstly, Call of Duty YouTuber TheLongSensation leaked that a battle royale mode for Modern Warfare was set to launch in early 2020. Then, in the autumn of last year, the game’s beta source code contained references to a battle royale, accompanied with the text, “Eliminate everyone. Survive.” Developer Infinity Ward was shy about confirming anything of the like, but the Season 2 trailer featured soldiers jumping from a plane and a ring of smoke. There are surprises in store for this season, so we should wait and see whether the battle royale comes out of the woodwork.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

