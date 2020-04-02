Bethesda Softworks will not be hosting a digital presentation of its games in the summer, due to the “many challenges” that have arisen from the pandemic (via WccfTech).

Previously, the company stated that gamers would be getting a better look at Arkane Lyon’s Deathloop and Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo at E3 2020. We could expect to hear more about these games around this time, and we may even receive updates on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. We do know that Wolfenstein III is also in the works, and though we haven’t learned much about that game, it could put in a surprise appearance.

Bethesda’s decision is markedly different to those of its competitors. Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Xbox have all expressed an interest in their own digital showcases, with Square Enix affirming that its own “2020 line-up, and the next-generation that lies beyond, is stronger than ever.”

