Ubisoft announced that it is “exploring other options for a digital experience” after the Entertainment Software Association chose to cancel E3 2020.
Xbox is planning to hold a digital event for the announcements and content it would have shown off in summer, and Ubisoft is following suit. “The health and well-being of teams, players, and partners is our top priority,” stated the developer in a post published to Twitter. It “fully supports” the cancellation of E3 2020, and even without a physical event, it hopes that it will “continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games.” Instead, Ubisoft will be “exploring other options for a digital experience,” which will doubtlessly include Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Roller Champions, and Watch Dogs Legion.