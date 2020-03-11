Microsoft is set to “celebrate the next generation of gaming” in hosting a digital showcase of the content that was originally planned for E3 2020 (via games radar).

“E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox,” said Phil Spencer in an announcement. Details regarding the digital event will be released in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how the launch of the next generation of consoles will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Sony had previously rescinded its presence at E3 2020, saying that the event would not be a good fit for its forthcoming ambitions. In January, Microsoft was “hard at work on E3” plans, and that this year would be a “milestone year” for Xbox.