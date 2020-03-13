Following the cancellation of E3 2020, Square Enix will be “exploring other options” regarding showing off its games in the coming months (via WccfTech).

“As the world has echoed and united, nothing is more important than protecting the health and well-being of our employees and their families, our partners, and unquestionably, our fans,” said the developer in an official announcement. “We support the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020 and send our strongest heartfelt appreciation to everyone that works tirelessly to bring unforgettable games and experiences to E3.” Though the result is “disappointing,” Square Enix said that its ambitions for the year ahead are resolute.

The company said that its “2020 line-up, and the next-generation that lies beyond, is stronger than ever.” In order to keep fans and players up to date on these announcements, it will be “exploring other options,” which we could expect to be one or more digital events hosted in the coming months. Devolver Digital, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and Xbox have all adopted similar approaches in the wake of E3 2020’s annulment.

